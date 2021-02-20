Dr. Tina Jenq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Jenq, MD
Overview of Dr. Tina Jenq, MD
Dr. Tina Jenq, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Newberg Medical Center.
Dr. Jenq's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Cosmetic and Reconstructive Clinic, PC10202 SE 32nd Ave Ste 702, Portland, OR 97222 Directions (503) 400-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My breast explant with Dr. Jenq was outstanding she removed implants that were 24 years old she is very talented, very professional and in fact outstanding!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.