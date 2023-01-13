Overview of Dr. Tina Josephson, MD

Dr. Tina Josephson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Josephson works at Virtua Sports Medicine in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.