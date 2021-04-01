See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Tina Koopersmith, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tina Koopersmith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Koopersmith works at West Coast Womens Reproductive Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Womens Reproductive Center
    4835 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 986-1548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tina Koopersmith, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629162136
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc/La Co Med Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Koopersmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koopersmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koopersmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koopersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koopersmith works at West Coast Womens Reproductive Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Koopersmith’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Koopersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koopersmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koopersmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koopersmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

