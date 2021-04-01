Overview

Dr. Tina Koopersmith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Koopersmith works at West Coast Womens Reproductive Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.