Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Tina Kwan, MD

Dr. Tina Kwan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Kwan works at Children's Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kwan's Office Locations

    Children's Heart Center of Nevada
    3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 780-6697

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Tachycardia
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Tachycardia
Dizziness

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Tina Kwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790099810
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arkansas Children’s Hospital
    Residency
    • The University of Arizona
    Internship
    • The University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada, Las Vegas
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwan works at Children's Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kwan’s profile.

    Dr. Kwan speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    Dr. Kwan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

