Dr. Tina Lucas-Glass, MD
Overview of Dr. Tina Lucas-Glass, MD
Dr. Tina Lucas-Glass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Lucas-Glass' Office Locations
Alpha Eye Associates3969 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 105, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 434-9324
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to get cataracts removed. This was one of the best experiences that I have ever had with a Dr. where surgery was involved. She was always there even when you are being prepped for the procedure. Her office staff is very professional and her appointments are always on time . There is never a long wait.
About Dr. Tina Lucas-Glass, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas-Glass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas-Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas-Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas-Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas-Glass.
