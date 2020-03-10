Dr. Tina Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Mayer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 596-6126Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr, Mayer is one of a kind. She gave my father a quality of life by listening, being on top of the advances of medicine and offering him options that transformed his life. We are eternally grateful for her medical care of my father.
About Dr. Tina Mayer, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Tufts New England Medical Center
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Testicular Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.