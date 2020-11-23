Dr. Tina Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Park, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Urology Center425 W 59th St Ste 3A, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Mount Sinai Gastroenterology1090 Amsterdam Ave Ste 8B, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, no nonsense, serious and focused, explains exam results very succinctly and straight to the point. I had zero discomfort after my procedure and no issues. Everything was well organized, on time, and with stellar communication from the hospital.
About Dr. Tina Park, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Park works at
