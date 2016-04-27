Dr. Tina Pickett-Baisden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett-Baisden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Pickett-Baisden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Pickett-Baisden, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Pickett-Baisden works at
Locations
-
1
Iacobelli & Digregorio MD PC43900 Garfield Rd Ste 228, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickett-Baisden?
Dr. Picket-Baisden was patient, funny and listened to me. I felt confident that she was a more than competent doctor. I had to phone back the same day after I discovered a prescribed med wasn't covered by my insurance. The pharmacy and I called the doctor's office in the early afternoon to make certain I would get the meds the same day. The next day mid-day and no return call or new prescription. Two phone staff hung up on me after I demanded to get a call back today. Is this HFH acceptable?
About Dr. Tina Pickett-Baisden, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1396753810
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickett-Baisden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett-Baisden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett-Baisden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett-Baisden works at
Dr. Pickett-Baisden has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett-Baisden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pickett-Baisden speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett-Baisden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett-Baisden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett-Baisden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett-Baisden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.