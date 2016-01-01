See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tina Raman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Raman works at West Chester Orthopedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003
    Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory
    324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Dr. Raman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raman works at West Chester Orthopedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Raman’s profile.

    Dr. Raman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

