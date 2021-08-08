Overview of Dr. Tina Shah, MD

Dr. Tina Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Shah works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Arlington, VA and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.