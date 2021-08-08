Dr. Tina Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tina Shah, MD
Dr. Tina Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Kansas City Physician Partners Inc8350 N Saint Clair Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 531-1918
-
3
Northern Virginia Arthritis and Rheumatology101 S Whiting St Ste 105, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-8804
-
4
Hospitalist-Internal Medicine1635 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (999) 999-9999
-
5
Laboratory Corporation of America2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 715-4600Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
The doctor is very personable. She listened to my problem and ask questions about my problem which helped her make a decision as to what she thought my issue(s) were. I didn't feel rushed or as if she wasn't hearing me. Results of my visit is w/o testing and simply by talking me thru my issue(s) she made a decision about my problem which ended in great results for me. If needed I would go back to her.
About Dr. Tina Shah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972766368
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington Med Ctr
- George Washington University Hospital
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
