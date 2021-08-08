See All Rheumatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Tina Shah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tina Shah, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tina Shah, MD

Dr. Tina Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Shah works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Arlington, VA and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology
    4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 531-0930
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Kansas City Physician Partners Inc
    8350 N Saint Clair Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 531-1918
  3. 3
    Northern Virginia Arthritis and Rheumatology
    101 S Whiting St Ste 105, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 751-8804
  4. 4
    Hospitalist-Internal Medicine
    1635 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (999) 999-9999
  5. 5
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 715-4600
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

    Aug 08, 2021
    The doctor is very personable. She listened to my problem and ask questions about my problem which helped her make a decision as to what she thought my issue(s) were. I didn't feel rushed or as if she wasn't hearing me. Results of my visit is w/o testing and simply by talking me thru my issue(s) she made a decision about my problem which ended in great results for me. If needed I would go back to her.
    — Aug 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tina Shah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tina Shah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shah to family and friends

    Dr. Shah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tina Shah, MD.

    About Dr. Tina Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972766368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • George Washington Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tina Shah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.