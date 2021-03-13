Overview

Dr. Tina Slottow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Slottow works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.