Overview of Dr. Tina Smith, MD

Dr. Tina Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Department of Pediatrics in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.