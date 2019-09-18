Dr. Tina Tillis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tillis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Tillis, MD
Overview of Dr. Tina Tillis, MD
Dr. Tina Tillis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tillis works at
Dr. Tillis' Office Locations
-
1
ERgent Care Center3890 Dunn Ave Ste 902, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 345-3473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed being a patient for many years. Unfortunately she does not accept my current insurance so I'm seeking another physician, however I would recommend her to others.
About Dr. Tina Tillis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174595318
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tillis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tillis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tillis has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tillis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillis.
