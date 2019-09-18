Overview of Dr. Tina Tillis, MD

Dr. Tina Tillis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tillis works at Tillis Eye Care Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.