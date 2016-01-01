Overview of Dr. Tina Urpanishvili, MD

Dr. Tina Urpanishvili, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Urpanishvili works at Onemed Medical PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.