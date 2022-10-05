See All Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Tina Varghese, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tina Varghese, MD

Dr. Tina Varghese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Varghese works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varghese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Heart Institute
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-1611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath
Shortness of Breath

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Varghese saw my elderly father and was kind, patient, and extremely knowledgeable. We have seen several specialist… trying to get some answers to his complex case. She cared and made some great recommendations and referrals. Highly Recommend!!
    Ashley Clinton Wadsworth — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Tina Varghese, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780002725
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varghese works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Varghese’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

