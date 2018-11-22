Dr. Tina Venetos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venetos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Venetos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Venetos, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Glenbrook Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Northshore Dermatology Center Sc925 Sherwood Dr Apt 8, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 234-1177Monday9:30am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Libertyville1850 W Winchester Rd Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (224) 433-6423MondayClosedTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wilmette3612 Lake Ave # 2B, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 853-7900MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Venetos in 2017. I have seen her 5-6 times and have always been impressed with the service, professionalism, knowledge and quality of care received by her and her staff. I appreciate her knowledge of insurance and prescription costs and the alternatives she offers to minimize my out-of-pocket costs on dermatology prescriptions.
About Dr. Tina Venetos, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venetos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venetos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venetos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venetos has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venetos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venetos speaks Greek.
225 patients have reviewed Dr. Venetos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venetos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venetos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venetos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.