Overview

Dr. Tina Venetos, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Glenbrook Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Venetos works at Northshore Dermatology Center in Lake Bluff, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Wilmette, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.