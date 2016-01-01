Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tina Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Tina Wong, MD
Dr. Tina Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
- 1 2657 E CHARLINDA ST, West Covina, CA 91791 Directions (626) 864-2997
About Dr. Tina Wong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
