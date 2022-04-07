Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziainia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD
Overview of Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD
Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Ziainia's Office Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 499-2702
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc2600 Via de la Valle Ste 200, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (858) 499-2702Monday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:30pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Nucleus Medical Group4570 Executive Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (844) 838-3322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tina Ziania is just BEYOND PHENOMENAL! No words can truly describe how amazing she is and her expertise is just exceptional. She was super friendly, very confident and very knowledgeable and was able to address all our questions and concerns. She had reviewed my file and knew what to do. Her expertise was ASTOUNDING!I've met several doctors and I must say that she is unlike any other doctor you'll meet and work with. She truly cares about her patients and her character & personality is just OUTSTANDING. She was leaving Sharp at the end of March 2022 and we met her end of February 2022 and yet she still agreed to take me on as one of her patients. Even though she was leaving, she did an incredibly fantastic job taking care of my and my baby. Overall, my experience with Dr. Tina Ziainia was remarkably exceptional. She is truly one BRILLIANT doctor.
About Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447362496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziainia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziainia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziainia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziainia works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziainia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziainia.
