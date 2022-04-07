Overview of Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD

Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Ziainia works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Del Mar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.