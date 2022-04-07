See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD

Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Ziainia works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Del Mar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ziainia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St, San Diego, CA 92131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2702
  2. 2
    Sharp Memorial Hospital
    7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-3400
  3. 3
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    2600 Via de la Valle Ste 200, Del Mar, CA 92014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2702
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Nucleus Medical Group
    4570 Executive Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 838-3322

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
First Trimester Screening
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Tina Ziania is just BEYOND PHENOMENAL! No words can truly describe how amazing she is and her expertise is just exceptional. She was super friendly, very confident and very knowledgeable and was able to address all our questions and concerns. She had reviewed my file and knew what to do. Her expertise was ASTOUNDING!I've met several doctors and I must say that she is unlike any other doctor you'll meet and work with. She truly cares about her patients and her character & personality is just OUTSTANDING. She was leaving Sharp at the end of March 2022 and we met her end of February 2022 and yet she still agreed to take me on as one of her patients. Even though she was leaving, she did an incredibly fantastic job taking care of my and my baby. Overall, my experience with Dr. Tina Ziainia was remarkably exceptional. She is truly one BRILLIANT doctor.
    Andee M — Apr 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD
    About Dr. Tina Ziainia, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447362496
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
