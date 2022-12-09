Overview of Dr. Tineke Chan, MD

Dr. Tineke Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their residency with Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division



Dr. Chan works at Pediatric Ophthalmology in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Visual Field Defects and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.