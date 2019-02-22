Overview of Dr. Ting Fang-Suarez, MD

Dr. Ting Fang-Suarez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Sao Paulo.



Dr. Fang-Suarez works at Eye Center of Texas in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.