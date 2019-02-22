Dr. Ting Fang-Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang-Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ting Fang-Suarez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Sao Paulo.
Dr. Fang-Suarez's Office Locations
Eye Center of Texas6565 West Loop S Ste 530, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 797-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant, extremely skilled and thorough
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1124021498
Education & Certifications
- Lsu|Univ. Bonn Augenklinik
- Univ Fl|Univ. Sao Paulo
- Texas Tech Univ. HSC
- U Sao Paulo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang-Suarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang-Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang-Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang-Suarez has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang-Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fang-Suarez speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang-Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang-Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang-Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang-Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.