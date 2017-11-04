Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang-Weinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD is a Dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Wang-Weinman works at
Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Pediatric Cardiology3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang-Weinman?
She is compassionate, listens you well, and her treatment did wonders for me!
About Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
- 1801107842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang-Weinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang-Weinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang-Weinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang-Weinman works at
Dr. Wang-Weinman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang-Weinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang-Weinman speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang-Weinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang-Weinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang-Weinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang-Weinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.