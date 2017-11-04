Overview

Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD is a Dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Wang-Weinman works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.