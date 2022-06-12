Dr. Tingting Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tingting Zhou, MD
Dr. Tingting Zhou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from JINING SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Mahveen Ethezaz40 S Clay St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-8890
Southwest Surgical Excellence17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 226-7000
- 3 430 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 790-1792
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have seen Dr. Zhou for two years. She is professional, kind and warm-hearted. Several months ago, I was concerned by an unknown/skin problem. She suggested me using one inexpensive product. My problem started to get much better within several days! This time, my Covid-19 test was positive and she had a video consultation with me. Her diagnosis and suggestions were in-time, helpful and professional! She even sent me follow-up messages to check my status. I truly appreciate Dr. Zhou’s expertise and kind assistance!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336527654
- JINING SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
