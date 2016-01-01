Overview of Dr. Tinh Dao, MD

Dr. Tinh Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical & Pharmaceutical University and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Dao works at The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.