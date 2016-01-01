Dr. Tinh Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tinh Le, DO
Dr. Tinh Le, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Irving Medical & Walk-In Clinic1451 W Airport Fwy Ste 1, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 924-0600Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1780875260
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.