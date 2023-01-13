Overview of Dr. Tinna King, MD

Dr. Tinna King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.