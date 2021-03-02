Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olusegun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD
Overview of Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD
Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Dr. Olusegun's Office Locations
Tinuade Olusegun140 S Beach St Ste 402, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (855) 657-6800
- 2 4645 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 404, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (855) 657-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Last consultation was a zoom consultation and went very well. Dr. Olusigan came on time and was as helpful on line as she is in person. She considers the whole person and helped me find ways to deal with chronic pain and hormone imbalances. I recommend Dr. O
About Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Nigerian and Yoruba
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olusegun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olusegun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olusegun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olusegun speaks Nigerian and Yoruba.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Olusegun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olusegun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olusegun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olusegun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.