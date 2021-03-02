Overview of Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD

Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.



Dr. Olusegun works at Tinuade Olusegun in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.