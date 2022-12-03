See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (161)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD

Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Asfaw works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 68th Street) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asfaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 68th Street)
    525 East 68th Street Suite J-130, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
First Trimester Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Immaturity Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881891661
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asfaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asfaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asfaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asfaw works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 68th Street) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Asfaw’s profile.

    161 patients have reviewed Dr. Asfaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asfaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asfaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asfaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

