Overview of Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD

Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Del Junco works at Institute for Female Alternative Medicine in Panorama City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.