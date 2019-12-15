Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Junco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD
Overview of Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD
Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Del Junco's Office Locations
Institute for Female Alternative Medicine14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 200, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 997-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Despite my desire to retain my uterus the only treatment option I was given by multiple doctors was hysterectomy to treat a large fibroid tumor. I took a leap of faith and traveled from south Florida to Los Angeles to have surgery with Dr. del Junco. I 100% made the best decision. I was extremely nervous and scared but Dr. del Junco is both an amazing surgeon and caring person. After years of pain and agony Dr. del Junco gave me my life back. My surgery was June 3 and now 6 months later I am new, happier person.
About Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306811625
Education & Certifications
- Queen Of Angeles Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Del Junco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Junco accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Junco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Junco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Junco.
