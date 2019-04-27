See All Ophthalmologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Tirso Lara, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tirso Lara, MD

Dr. Tirso Lara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Lara works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lara's Office Locations

    Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute
    850 S Pine Island Rd Ste A100, Plantation, FL 33324 (954) 741-5555
    Fort Lauderdale Office
    1930 NE 47th St Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954) 741-5555
    Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute
    850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 (954) 741-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
B-Scan Ultrasound
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
B-Scan Ultrasound

Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Macular Hole
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics
Panophthalmitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pars Planitis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Apr 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Tirso Lara, MD
    About Dr. Tirso Lara, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1457353054
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

