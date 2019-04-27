Overview of Dr. Tirso Lara, MD

Dr. Tirso Lara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Lara works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.