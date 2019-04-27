Dr. Tirso Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tirso Lara, MD
Overview of Dr. Tirso Lara, MD
Dr. Tirso Lara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Lara's Office Locations
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd Ste A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Fort Lauderdale Office1930 NE 47th St Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 741-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tear in my left eye. Dr. Lara did laser surgery on it and it is doing great. This is a great place and the drs. are all great. Would give then 10 10 10 10.
About Dr. Tirso Lara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457353054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lara has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lara speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara.
