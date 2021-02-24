Overview of Dr. Tisa Testai, DO

Dr. Tisa Testai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Testai works at Rochester Medical Group in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.