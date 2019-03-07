Overview

Dr. Tish Landrum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Landrum works at SCL Health Medical Group in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.