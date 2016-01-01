Dr. Tisha Marie Suboc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suboc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tisha Marie Suboc, MD
Overview
Dr. Tisha Marie Suboc, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Univ. Cardiologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1159, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tisha Marie Suboc, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Filipino
- 1871736413
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
