Dr. Titilayo Adegboyega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adegboyega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Titilayo Adegboyega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Titilayo Adegboyega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Adegboyega works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Woodbury321 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (631) 470-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adegboyega?
She was kind and exhumed quiet competence. Made me feel comfortable in a very uncomfortable situation and setting. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor. No judgement, patient, answered questions with clarity and compassion. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Titilayo Adegboyega, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1902126352
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Gundersen Lutheran Health System
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of Oklahoma
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adegboyega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adegboyega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adegboyega works at
Dr. Adegboyega has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adegboyega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adegboyega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adegboyega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adegboyega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adegboyega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.