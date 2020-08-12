See All Cardiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Titus Evans, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Titus Evans, MD

Dr. Titus Evans, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Evans works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Dr. Evan's was absolutely remarkable as a physician, and as a person. He went out of his way to help us during a very scary time. His knowledge was remarkable. Couldn't have been in better hands!!
    Les Moyle — Aug 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Titus Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437137213
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med|U Iowa Hosp
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Medical Education
    • USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Titus Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

