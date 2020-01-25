Dr. Tiyyagura Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiyyagura Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiyyagura Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Tiyyagura S Reddy MD PA7614 Jacque Rd Ste B, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 863-2105
Bayonet Point Surgery Center Ltd14104 Yosemite Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 869-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is always my choice for GI series. Very professional and pleasant as well. Never have any problems with his care. Margaret
About Dr. Tiyyagura Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1205848595
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.