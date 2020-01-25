Overview

Dr. Tiyyagura Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Advanced Gastroenterology Assoc in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.