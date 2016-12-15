See All Hand Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD

Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UTRECHT / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bury works at BURY TJERK MD OFFICE in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    T. Bury M.d. Inc.
    351 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 203, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 777-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Dec 15, 2016
    Dr Bury was great! Spent all the time I needed with questions and concerns I had prior to my surgery. I would recommend him to everyone I know. I love the way my BA came out
    jordan1807 in hesperia, CA — Dec 15, 2016
    About Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1386833796
    Education & Certifications

    • REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UTRECHT / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bury accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bury works at BURY TJERK MD OFFICE in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bury’s profile.

    Dr. Bury has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

