Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD
Overview of Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD
Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UTRECHT / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bury's Office Locations
T. Bury M.d. Inc.351 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 203, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 777-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bury was great! Spent all the time I needed with questions and concerns I had prior to my surgery. I would recommend him to everyone I know. I love the way my BA came out
About Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1386833796
Education & Certifications
- REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UTRECHT / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bury accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bury speaks Dutch.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bury.
