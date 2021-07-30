Dr. Toan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toan Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toan Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 340, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Every doctor should take lessons from Dr. Nguyen. He was not only on time but early! He took plenty of time and was extremely thorough. His innate kindness just shines through. Lucky to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Toan Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.