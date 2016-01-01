Dr. Toan Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toan Tran, MD
Dr. Toan Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Toan Q Tran MD
1776 N Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 956-9096
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1588683031
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
