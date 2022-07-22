Dr. Toan Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toan Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Toan Vu, MD
Dr. Toan Vu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from AFFILIATED MEDICAL SCHOOL OF HANOI and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (512) 558-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vu is very down-to-earth and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Toan Vu, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760463293
Education & Certifications
- AFFILIATED MEDICAL SCHOOL OF HANOI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.