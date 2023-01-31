Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwizu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD
Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Nwizu works at
Dr. Nwizu's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-Rowlett9100 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-2577Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Allen1105 Central Expy N Ste 320, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 467-4392Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwizu?
Was seen for anemia. Was thorough and explained well. Was not pressured for time
About Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1881879716
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwizu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwizu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwizu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwizu works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwizu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwizu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwizu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwizu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.