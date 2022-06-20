See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kennesaw, GA
Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Kennesaw, GA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM

Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.

Dr. Todd works at Georgia Podiatry Inc in Kennesaw, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Norcross, GA and Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Todd's Office Locations

    Georgia Podiatry at Kennesaw
    5150 Stilesboro Rd NW Ste 620, Kennesaw, GA 30152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 383-1138
    Atlanta Family Foot Care
    5835 Campbellton Rd SW Ste 104, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Georgia Podiatry
    3949 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 102, Norcross, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Georgia Podiatry Inc
    1025 E Freeway Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-3338
    ATLANTA Stone Hogan Road
    2950 Stone Hogan Connector Rd SW Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 349-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 20, 2022
    Dr. Todd and the entire staff was amazing with my 10 year old son. Dr. Todd was able to quickly find the problem and explained everything in great detail. He gave so many tips on preventative measures. All of the staff is incredibly nice, helpful and professional. My son has always dreaded any medical appointments but always looked forward to Dr. Todd and his staff. I plan to try out their spa services in the future and will always recommend Dr. Todd’s office be your first choice!!
    Ryanne Kavanaugh — Jun 20, 2022
    Ryanne Kavanaugh — Jun 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM
    About Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427045319
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Audie Murphy VA MC-U Tex HSC|Scott and White Hosp TX Texas A&M Sch of Med|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Todd has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

