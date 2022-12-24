Dr. Tobias Carling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobias Carling, MD
Overview
Dr. Tobias Carling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Med Faculty U Uppsala, Uppsala|Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 815-7942Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone from the Concierge to the Nurse Assistants were absolutely top-notch. Five stars all the way. Very professional and caring.
About Dr. Tobias Carling, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Swedish
- 1164604005
Education & Certifications
- Fellow in Endocrine Surgery, Department of Surgery, Yale-New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Resident & Chief Resident, Department of Surgery, Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Research Internship/Residency, Department of Surgery, Uppsala University Hospital
- Med Faculty U Uppsala, Uppsala|Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
