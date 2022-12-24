Overview

Dr. Tobias Carling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Med Faculty U Uppsala, Uppsala|Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Carling works at Carling Adrenal Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.