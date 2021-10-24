Dr. Tobias Gopon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobias Gopon, MD
Overview of Dr. Tobias Gopon, MD
Dr. Tobias Gopon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Gopon works at
Dr. Gopon's Office Locations
Orthopedic Centers of Idaho520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3213, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 323-2600
St. Luke's Clinic - Sports Medicine1109 W Myrtle St Ste 200, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 706-2663
St. Luke's Clinic - Sports Medicine9850 W St Lukes Dr # 215, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 706-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gopon makes getting hip injections a lot less stressful. He cares about my comfort and does what he can to make things easier for me. He has a sense of humor and is a pleasure to work with. I can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Tobias Gopon, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508152257
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Gopon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopon works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopon.
