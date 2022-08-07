See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Urology
Overview of Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD

Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Kohler works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kohler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 577-5293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 07, 2022
    Exceptional doctor, true expert in his field. Easy to talk to about this sensitive topic. Did not feel rushed, answered all my questions. Went above and beyond to help when asked about a recommendation that was not even related to his field. Highly recommend him. Would give him more than 5 stars
    S Armani — Aug 07, 2022
    About Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1073656617
    Education & Certifications

    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohler works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kohler's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

