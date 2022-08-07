Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD
Overview of Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD
Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Kohler works at
Dr. Kohler's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohler?
Exceptional doctor, true expert in his field. Easy to talk to about this sensitive topic. Did not feel rushed, answered all my questions. Went above and beyond to help when asked about a recommendation that was not even related to his field. Highly recommend him. Would give him more than 5 stars
About Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1073656617
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kohler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohler works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.