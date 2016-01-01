See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Hamburg and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Moeller-Bertram works at Desert Clinic Pain Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Indio, CA, Palm Springs, CA, San Jacinto, CA, Victorville, CA and Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rancho Mirage
    36101 Bob Hope Dr Ste B2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute - Indio
    81812 Doctor Carreon Blvd, Indio, CA 92201
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute
    1117 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute
    1133 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste A, Palm Springs, CA 92262
    Summit Institute - San Jacinto
    1695 S San Jacinto Ave Ste A, San Jacinto, CA 92583
    Summit Institute - Victorville
    12830 Hesperia Rd Ste D, Victorville, CA 92395
    Summit Institute - Hemet
    422 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543
    Summit Institute
    1080 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, German
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucsf Med Center
    • University of Hamburg
    • Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeller-Bertram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moeller-Bertram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moeller-Bertram has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moeller-Bertram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller-Bertram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller-Bertram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller-Bertram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller-Bertram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

