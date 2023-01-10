Dr. Tobias Zuchelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuchelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobias Zuchelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Tobias Zuchelli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
*Dr. Zuchelli and his entire team were beyond professional. They were courteous, compassionate and extremely thorough from beginning to end of a recent procedure. Very confident from the 1st visit.
About Dr. Tobias Zuchelli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
