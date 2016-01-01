Dr. Tobin Naidorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobin Naidorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tobin Naidorf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Naidorf works at
Locations
Inova Gastroenterology8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 415, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 799-1688
Inova Mount Vernon Hospital2501 Parkers Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (571) 472-7320
Franconia-springfield Surgery Center6355 Walker Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 664-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tobin Naidorf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457306318
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidorf has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.