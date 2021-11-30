Dr. Toby Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Broussard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Toby Broussard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Transforming Lives Pllc1800 Renaissance Blvd Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 359-2473
- Summit Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health
Dr. Broussard completed my gastric bypass surgery, and I've had zero complications. I appreciate his bluntness. He tells it like it is and doesn't sugarcoat anything. During my initial consult, I was wanting the gastric sleeve surgery, but he explained why bypass would be better for me. I'm so glad I took his advice. I'm doing great and look forward to meeting with him for my continued follow-up appointments. Highly recommend.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.