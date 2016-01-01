Dr. Toby Dewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Dewitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Toby Dewitt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Dewitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Toby B Dewitt MD1200 Broad St, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 286-5151
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewitt?
About Dr. Toby Dewitt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1740475888
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewitt works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.