Dr. Toby Genrich, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Toby Genrich, MD

Dr. Toby Genrich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Dr. Genrich works at St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Genrich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Medical Center
    6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 571-1000
  2. 2
    Academy Women's Healthcare Associates
    6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 405, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 442-0808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Toby Genrich, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336287796
    Education & Certifications

    • U.S. Air Force At Wright Patterson Medical Center/Wright State University
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toby Genrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Genrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Genrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Genrich works at St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Genrich’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Genrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

